6 Luxe Designs Making Us Rethink the Turtleneck

Turtlenecks tend to get a bad rap. For most guys, the high-necked sweaters conjure images of uncomfortable family Christmases and Steve Jobs—who, while certainly an inspiring figure, is far from a style icon. But turtlenecks, when done well, add an instant dose of chic to the most standard outfits—think 1960s Steve McQueen or Drake in his video for “Hotline Bling.” The turtleneck was first popularized in 1924 by no less than the legendary dandy and playwright Noël Coward, who reflected on the style in his memoir, saying he favored them “more for comfort than for effect.” This is precisely the turtleneck’s appeal: It’s supremely cozy while being perfectly polished. With the holiday party season approaching, consider swapping out your usual shirt and tie and slipping your dinner jacket over one of these six sweaters—because looking good and feeling comfortable shouldn’t be mutually exclusive.