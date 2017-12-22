6 Statement Jackets Perfect for Your New Year’s Eve Parties

With the holidays come holiday parties—and the opportunity to broaden your formal-wear horizons. If you’re the kind of guy that spends Monday through Friday in a rotation of sober suits, after-dark dressing offers a chance to experiment with bolder choices. Why not indulge your inner dandy with a smart evening jacket in a precious fabric? When it comes to evening attire, even the most understated dressers can afford to have some fun, as the kinds of materials that are too outré for most men’s everyday—think jewel-toned velvets and patterned silk jacquards—are perfectly suited to special occasions.

The variety of evening jackets on the market right now cater to a range of sartorial personalities, offering options for both the Humphrey Bogart elegant and the Liberace excessive. If you’re looking for a jacket to impress on the party circuit but aren’t sure where to begin, opt for one of these six alternatives to the basic black tux, which all feature a sharp tailored cut and subtly statement-making textures.