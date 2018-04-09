8 Wardrobe Pieces That’ll Help You Channel Prince Harry’s Polished and Pulled-Together Style

We don’t yet know what Prince Harry will wear to his wedding to Meghan Markle at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor in May, but we can guess that it will be stylish, well-cut, and conservative. Dress-wise, the second son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana is fittingly sharp and savvy rather than innovative and startling—not that a bit of a classic streak is a bad thing. He wears it well, dragging fusty tradition into the 21st century by combining tried-and-true traditional styles with a certain slightly ruffled élan that is extremely of the moment.

Read on to discover the prince’s style standbys and how to co-opt a bit of royal flair into your wardrobe, whether you are headed to London for this May’s festivities or not.