Bergdorf Goodman’s Fashion Director Shares 8 Fall Must-Haves

As the men’s fashion director for both Bergdorf Goodman and Neiman Marcus, Bruce Pask scours the globe each season in search of the very best finds from designers old and new. Pask is fluent in men’s fashion, and as such, he has a keen eye for those key pieces that will instantly refresh a guy’s wardrobe. Here, he gives us a rundown of the eight styles and brands you should invest in this fall.