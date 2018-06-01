Best of the Best: 12 Designers Every Modern Man Should Clear His Closet For

Today’s top tastemakers have set a new standard over the past year—one that seamlessly integrates the desire for comfort and versatility with the need to remain elegant and polished. In their latest creations, the world’s finest fashion brands, ranging from long-established favorites like Kiton and Hermès and to newcomers like Mr. P, prove that you don’t need to sacrifice one for the other. Read on to witness the mix, mastered.

Market Editor: Luis Campuzano

Casting Director: Edward Kim

Models: Ben Hill, Garrett Neff, and Daisuke Ueda at IMG Models

Grooming: Matthew Tuozzoli using Oribe Hair Care