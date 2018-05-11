Looking the Part: 4 Ensembles for Every Successful Man

Clothing and accessories are the tools men use to express their individuality; they can also signal the mood, such as whether the day will take you in the direction of a relaxed, classic, or sporty lifestyle. Case in point: Are you boardroom bound? Then try Canali’s new lightweight suiting line made from breathable, creaseless, and stain resistant for on-the-go meetings. Headed to a tech conference? Tom Ford’s leather Buckley backpack, Berluti’s sneakers, and Brunello Cucinelli’s luxe sweaters are effortlessly elevated for the laid-back groundbreaker. Literally building empires? Valextra’s structural tote and Girard-Perregaux’s timepiece inspired by three of the world’s most iconic bridges will serve daily inspiration. And if you’re not the office type, Moncler’s windbreaker and Adidas’ Nic Galway-designed Propheres are the type of fly fair best served on the streets. Discover your unique look in these four style profiles.