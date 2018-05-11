Looking the Part: 4 Ensembles for Every Successful Man

Wardrobe suggestions for climbing the ladder across industries.

view slideshow
Attire for the business man

Clothing and accessories are the tools men use to express their individuality; they can also signal the mood, such as whether the day will take you in the direction of a relaxed, classic, or sporty lifestyle. Case in point: Are you boardroom bound? Then try Canali’s new lightweight suiting line made from breathable, creaseless, and stain resistant for on-the-go meetings. Headed to a tech conference? Tom Ford’s leather Buckley backpack, Berluti’s sneakers, and Brunello Cucinelli’s luxe sweaters are effortlessly elevated for the laid-back groundbreaker. Literally building empires? Valextra’s structural tote and Girard-Perregaux’s timepiece inspired by three of the world’s most iconic bridges will serve daily inspiration. And if you’re not the office type, Moncler’s windbreaker and Adidas’ Nic Galway-designed Propheres are the type of fly fair best served on the streets. Discover your unique look in these four style profiles.

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Men's Fashion