Bridge the Gap Between Seasons with these Stylish, Perfectly Lightweight Jackets

April showers might bring May flowers, but all March brings is a bipolar mix of clear skies and gusty winds. And just when you think you can store your coats for the season, a cold front will undoubtedly find its way to you. Frustrating as they can be, these weeks of transitional weather do offer one silver lining: the opportunity to pepper lightweight jackets into your outerwear rotation. It may be too soon to rock out in just a blazer or on-trend graphic sweater, but there’s a bevy of jackets that bridge the gap between heavy down or wool coats and summer staples like seersucker and linen. Whether layered over a sweater on chillier days or simply paired with a shirt and trousers, these lightweight jackets bring the perfect combination of insulation and off-duty chic . . . not to mention the promise of sunnier days around the corner.