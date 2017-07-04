6 Stylish Ways to Wear the Camp-Collar Shirt Trend

Swap out your go-to t-shirt for one of these breezy and bold styles.

By on July 4, 2017
Blue shirt with white pineapples on it

The camp-collar shirt, with its retro shape and pajama-like levels of comfort, has quickly become one of the biggest menswear trends of the summer. The shirts feature short sleeves, a relaxed, open neck, and bold prints. In a nutshell, they’re a more put-together alternative to your go-to weekend shirt. Every bit as comfortable as your favorite summer t-shirt, you may want to wear the following six styles all summer long.

