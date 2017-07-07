Chartering a Yacht? Here’s What to Pack.

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Whether you are a seasoned charter pro or a bona-fide landlubber, packing for a vacation aboard a yacht can be a little bit intimidating. That said, being prepared for days that can run the gamut from days lounging at sea to dining in Michelin-starred restaurants dotted along your course, is easier than you think. Keep reading to discover the five essentials that should be in your bag to keep you looking chic both on the high seas and on the shore.