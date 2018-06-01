5 Customizable Gifts Guaranteed to Impress Dad this Father’s Day

There are plenty of over-the-top ways to treat dad this Father’s Day, but nothing expresses your appreciation for all he does quite like a gift tailored to his personal style and taste. And while a fully bespoke suit, custom-made pair of shoes, or briefcase designed from the stitches up are sure to be winning gifts, we appreciate that not all of us have planned so far ahead. So, with expediency in mind, we’ve rounded up five perfectly personalizable gifts that are sure to impress—ranging from playfully monogrammed luggage and sneakers to a one-of-a-kind fragrance—and that will all be ready in time for June 17th. Now all you need is a perfectly aged bottle of wine to uncork on the big day.