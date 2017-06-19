5 Summer-Weight Dress Shirts to Help You Beat the Heat

That mean summer heat is upon us, and it’s time to update your office attire accordingly.

By on June 19, 2017
VIEW SLIDESHOW
Loro Piana Button-Down Collar Micro-Checked Linen Shirt

As temperatures creep towards the triple digits, lighter clothing is key when it comes to surviving your work day. Thankfully, with such a variety of fabrics available—linen, seersucker, and lightweight cotton blends—there’s a lot out there to choose from. Zegna, Loro Piana, Etro, and Armani Collezioni all have wonderful options, so spruce up your summer shirt selection to keep you cool and composed until the next change in season.

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Men's Fashion