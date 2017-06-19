5 Summer-Weight Dress Shirts to Help You Beat the Heat

VIEW SLIDESHOW

As temperatures creep towards the triple digits, lighter clothing is key when it comes to surviving your work day. Thankfully, with such a variety of fabrics available—linen, seersucker, and lightweight cotton blends—there’s a lot out there to choose from. Zegna, Loro Piana, Etro, and Armani Collezioni all have wonderful options, so spruce up your summer shirt selection to keep you cool and composed until the next change in season.