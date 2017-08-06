Swap Out Your Go-To Dress Shoes for One of these Five Effortlessly Edgy Styles

VIEW SLIDESHOW

The classic lace-up dress shoe, although indispensable to your wardrobe, can often be an afterthought. This season, bench your classic black pair for a style that is a little more interesting. If a bold color or embellishment isn’t quite your speed, try slipping on a pair that features ultra-chunky soles to subtly update your evening look. The following styles from designers like Christian Louboutin, Tod’s, and Bally offer just the right twist on the classic dress shoe, making everything you pair with them feel fresh and modern.