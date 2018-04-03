Form Meets Function in These 6 Sleek Wet-Weather-Ready Coats and Jackets
April showers bring May flowers . . . and the chance to wear some seriously stylish raincoats.
Though they fall more definitively on the practical side of the fashion spectrum, raincoats are an excellent opportunity to incorporate an extra flash of personal style into your everyday wardrobe. The following six styles from both favorite fashion brands and weatherproof experts all get the balance between form and function just right—mixing sharp cuts and bold prints with time-tested performance fabrics. Read on to discover the best way to stay dry without sacrificing style this spring.