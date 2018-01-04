Get Your Wardrobe Ready for the New Year with these Five Practical (and Stylish) Essentials

Though fashion is often focused on championing the biggest trends of the season—from how to incorporate a not-too-retro splash of corduroy into your wardrobe to breaking down the surprising easy ways to style a brown suit—taking the beginning of the year to focus on the foundation of your wardrobe is always a good idea. The following five pieces from perennial favorites Canali and Ermenegildo Zegna are all menswear classics, but have been updated with thoroughly of-the-moment technology, making them as stylish as they are practical.