What to Pack for Your Next Lakeside Getaway

Summer is already starting to wind down up north, but thankfully there’s still plenty of time to enjoy a relaxing weekend by the lake. Sure, we all know to load up the cooler and pack a beach blanket, but being comfortable without sacrificing style will keep you ahead of the curve. Fortunately, the folks at Loro Piana, Jack Spade, and Maui Jim, and others have our favorite summer lounging essentials covered. A quick skim through this list and you’ll have all you need for that next late-summer escape.