Give your Winter Wardrobe a Dose of Energy with these Five Rainbow-Bright Essentials

Nothing cures the winter wardrobe blues (other than a tropical getaway, of course) quite like an injection of color. Whether it be a vibrant accessory to offset a bundled-up all-black outfit or an energetic swap for your go-to gray sweater, adding in just a dash of color is an easy way to make your wardrobe feel fresh again. The following five pieces are all still winter-weather-ready, but they’re sure to have you looking forward to a vibrant spring and summer.