Go Bold with These 7 Personality-Packed Sweaters

Though it’s still probably too early to fully embrace the linen blazers and lightweight cotton trousers currently stocking the shelves of your favorite retailers, it is definitely time to start dipping your toes into the biggest trends of the new season. One easy (and weather-appropriate) way to start to transition your wardrobe into spring is by upgrading your tired winter sweaters in favor of fresh, vibrant knits. Sweaters boldly emblazoned with logos, slogans, and eye-catching patterns walked down the spring runways of many of our favorite designers—with everyone from Gucci to Ralph Lauren using them to dial up the personality levels of both polished and laid-back looks. Read on to discover seven of our favorite graphic knits of the season.