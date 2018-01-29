Headed to PyeongChang for the Winter Olympics? Here’s What to Pack

If you are lucky enough to be jetting off to the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang next week, you’ll need to pack warm—highs for the region typically top out around freezing at this time of year. And if you’re banking on catching Shaun White hit it big on the half pipe or Lindsey Vonn make it down the slopes in record speed in-person, you are going to want to have some serious weatherproof gear on hand. The following six essentials are guaranteed to keep you warm without sacrificing an ounce of style, ensuring that they’ll earn a coveted spot in your already-overstuffed suitcase.