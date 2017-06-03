The 6 Menswear Pieces that You Need to Have in Your Wardrobe
Having a solid foundation of go-to blazers, ties, boots, and bags is key to building a well-rounded wardrobe. These six brands have perfected the art of elevating the ordinary, producing basics like jeans and sweaters that are a cut above the rest. Keep reading to discover the pieces that will subtly elevate any look, no matter how quickly you threw them on.
Photography by Bryan Edwards
Fashion editor: Alex Badia
Market editor: Luis Campuzano
Fashion assistant: Kayana Cordwell
Prop stylist: Elyse Remenowsky
Booking and production editor: Oona Wally