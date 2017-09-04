Corduroy Comeback: How to Style Fall’s Biggest Trend

VIEW SLIDESHOW

With velvet’s dominance of men’s fashion last fall, it is only natural that corduroy—its more casual cousin—has proliferated runways from Paris, New York, and Milan this season. When rendered in sharply cut suits and statement coats, the cozy fabric takes on a decidedly high-fashion feeling. And while corduroy can often come across as dated, the following five designers have proved that when styled with other decidedly modern pieces, it can add an of-the-moment, 1970s nod to any outfit.