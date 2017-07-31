The Knit Polo Is the Year-Round Staple Your Wardrobe Needs

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Each summer, as temperatures rise and layers are shed, polo shirts come back into rotation. Generally made of some variety of cotton piqué or jersey, most polos have a distinctly casual air. But lately, designers have revived the lightweight knit polos first popularized in the 1950s— think Italian mogul Gianni Agnelli on his yacht in Capri—and the results are too good to be relegated to the weekend. In luxe fabrics like silk and Merino wool, these are polos you’ll want to wear all week, and well beyond Labor Day.