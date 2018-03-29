Lighten Your Look with These Bold Spring Accessories

As springtime approaches, accessories are reviving the mood with energetic hues. Splashes of sunny gold and citrus orange to Aegean blue and strawberry red, popped up everywhere from light silk Hermès scarves to smart suede loafers from J.M. Weston, Harrys of London, and Tod’s. Sporty timepieces like Carl F. Bucherer’s ocean blue Patravi ScubaTec, that plunge as far as 1,640-feet of water, came in vibrant rubber straps and faces that looked ready to dive straight from spring into summer. Consider these another reason to put away your black overcoat and spring forward with a seriously bold dose of color.