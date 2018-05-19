5 Lightweight Raincoats for Keeping Dry in Style

It has been an unusually grey and rainy month of May—especially if you dwell on the East Coast—and the anticipation for a summer that never seems to arrive may have driven some into vacation-planning mode. But if you can’t escape just yet, let these stylish waterproof toppers give you a reason to venture outdoors.

You can try Ralph Lauren’s chocolate brown field jacket or Loro Piana’s hooded jacket for versatile options that will still work in your wardrobe come fall or a rugged classic like Belstaff’s historic waxed Roadmaster jacket. But if you’re really looking to make a statement, Sies Marjan’s shiny navy coat from the label’s buzzy new menswear line. Whichever you go with, this lightweight outerwear will have you looking sharp come rain or shine.