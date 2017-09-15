The British Are Coming: Five Essential U.K.-Based Brands for Your Wardrobe This Season

The hallmarks of British fashion—think buttoned-up tweeds and punk-inspired skinny suits—never seem to go out of style. This season, both established and up-and-coming U.K.-based designers unveiled styles that present a modern take on these iconic pieces, resulting in collections filled with covetable pieces.

From refined tailoring and cheeky, ’70s-inspired suits to playful rugby shirts perfect for off-duty days, keep reading to discover the five British designers that should be on your radar (and in your wardrobe) this season.