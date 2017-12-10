Make a Statement with These 5 Bold Coats

Statement coats—whether with exaggerated proportions, an eye-catching print, or an unexpected texture—have been one of the biggest winter trends of the past few years. Their appeal is clear: If your coat is going to cover up whatever you have on underneath, it may as well make a sartorial impact. This year’s crop of statement coats range from classic shapes done in rich jewel tones to Wild West–inspired parkas and artfully embroidered herringbone styles—each of which, while being certainty bold style statements, are surprisingly wearable. Keep reading to discover five styles to turn to when your basic black coat just isn’t enough.