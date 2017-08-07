The Source File: A Q&A With Material Good Co-Founder Rob Ronen

VIEW SLIDESHOW

A shared contempt for the contemporary retail experience prompted Rob Ronen and business partner Michael Herman to cofound Material Good, a downtown Manhattan boutique—part SoHo loft and part showroom—that features timepieces by Audemars Piguet and artwork by Warhol and David LaChapelle scattered amid an array of bespoke furniture and other objects. This serendipitous and always-entertaining assemblage strongly reflects Ronen’s own collecting habits, which depend as much on finding the ideal objects as on being found by them.