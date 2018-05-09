6 Designers Giving Denim an Office-Ready Upgrade

Denim is one of those fabrics that most of us wear day in and day out. Durable, soft, and endlessly easy to style, jeans and denim jackets are a key part of any weekend wardrobe. But this season, the utilitarian fabric has shed its rough-and-tumble, off-duty image, as designers from New York, London, and Milan worked denim into ultrafine, office-ready pieces. Read on to discover denim’s chic new look and the six key pieces to add to your wardrobe for spring.