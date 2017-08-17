Brown Is the New Black: 5 Suits to Try in the Color of the Season

VIEW SLIDESHOW

This season, designers in Milan, Paris, and New York all swapped out the classic black suit for sharply tailored styles in deep jewel tones and rich, earthy hues. And while wearing a vivid emerald-green suit on an everyday basis is not always the most practical option, swapping out your go-to black or gray style for a rich brown suit is an easy way to approach the trend.

Keep reading to discover five brown suits from some of our favorite tailoring brands that should be in your fall wardrobe.