The Style Brief: Leather Jacket, Hogan Sneakers, Christophe Claret Watch, and More

Our editors reveal their favorite style picks that are headed for sale this August.

By on August 14, 2017
VIEW SLIDESHOW
christophe claret watch maestro 42 mm

In this month’s installment of The Style Brief, our editorial team brings together a healthy assortment from all corners of the category, from fragrance, to outerwear, to fine timekeeping—all heading for boutiques before the end of August. This month’s selects include one of our new favorite watches from Christophe Claret, a fresh new fragrance from Tom Ford, and a unique footwear collaboration between Hogan Sneakers and Aston Martin.

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries in Men's Fashion