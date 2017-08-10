5 Menswear Pieces to Invest in This Season (According to Mr Porter’s Buying Manager)

VIEW SLIDESHOW

Although fall is one of the best times of year to shop for clothes (since many designers use the season to bring out some of their best new materials and silhouettes), being spoiled for choice can make it hard to narrow down just what you should be buying.

With this in mind, we tapped Sam Lobban—buying manager for the menswear mecca Mr Porter—to share his top-five investment-worthy picks for fall. From an update to your go-to oxford shirt to a cuddly coat, keep reading to discover what you should be saving up for this season.