Pack These 5 Tropics-Ready Essentials for Your Well-Deserved Summer Getaway
From a perfectly lightweight sweater to breezy linen pants, these pieces will keep you looking and feeling cool as you touch down in paradise.
With summer finally in full swing (after what felt like a decade of waiting for sunshine and time to unwind), we hope a luxurious tropical getaway is on your books. And while things are sure to be low-key once you touch down in Mauritius or Fiji or settle into a luxe Caribbean retreat, the chaos of actually getting out the door can be monumental. With this in mind, we’ve put together the ultimate packing guide for your next far-flung vacation—making your preparation for anything the tropics may throw at you one less thing to tick off your list. From a lightweight sweater for chilly nights or windy days aboard a sleek yacht to a basic (but decidedly luxe) Prada duffle you can use both on the plane and