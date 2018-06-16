Pack These 5 Tropics-Ready Essentials for Your Well-Deserved Summer Getaway

With summer finally in full swing (after what felt like a decade of waiting for sunshine and time to unwind), we hope a luxurious tropical getaway is on your books. And while things are sure to be low-key once you touch down in Mauritius or Fiji or settle into a luxe Caribbean retreat, the chaos of actually getting out the door can be monumental. With this in mind, we’ve put together the ultimate packing guide for your next far-flung vacation—making your preparation for anything the tropics may throw at you one less thing to tick off your list. From a lightweight sweater for chilly nights or windy days aboard a sleek yacht to a basic (but decidedly luxe) Prada duffle you can use both on the plane and