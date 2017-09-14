Gear Up for Calvin Klein’s Subversive New Collection

Everyone is abuzz about the new 205W39NYC line, Raf Simons’s first collection for Calvin Klein—and with good reason. The new chief creative officer—who previously applied his sartorial skills at Jil Sander and Dior—has unveiled modern pieces for fall that offer subversive and playful twists on classic American touch points, breathing fresh life into one of the country’s most iconic luxury brands. Hitting stores this month, the designs include Western-inspired boots, retro marching-band-style button-ups with contrasting pockets, and a futuristic nod to the muscle shirt, which pairs surprisingly well with trimly tailored separates.

Keep reading to discover the collection’s five can’t-miss looks—and what you should be making room for in your wardrobe this season.