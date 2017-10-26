Ski Chic: 4 Jackets that Will Take You from the Slopes to the Bar in Serious Style

Even though most resorts haven’t had a first solid storm to coat their slopes with fresh powder this season, chances are you’ve already booked a sprawling ski-in, ski-out chalet or cozy suite. So if you are gearing up for a winter mountain getaway, it’s time to make sure your trusty ski jacket is up to snuff. Technical, ski-inspired jackets made waves across the runways this season, with designers like Z Zenga and Moncler putting a fashion-forward spin on the utilitarian piece. Meanwhile, performance-wear brands like Bogner and Aztech Mountain also capitalized on the trend, casting their unbelievably warm outerwear in stylish shapes and bold colors. All of this has left you spoiled for choice, so we’ve narrowed down our four favorite styles of the season—all of which will effortlessly take you from tearing down the mountain to lounging with an après-ski cocktail.