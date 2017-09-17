Loud and Proud: 4 Statement Sweaters You Can’t Do Without
It’s almost sweater season again, and your favorite designers have plenty of bold offerings for fall 2017.
view slideshow
Warm and cozy sweaters have been a staple of fall menswear for some time now, and each year our favorite brands continue to push the boundaries of how loud and over-the-top a sweater can be (without seeming tacky). As more fall collections begin to hit stores, we’ve seen some excellent examples from Prada and Alexander McQueen, among others—a few of which have found their way onto this list.