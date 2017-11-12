Stay Warm With the Season’s Best Puffer Jackets
As with many trends from the ’70s and ’80s, the puffer jacket continues to its seemingly endless cycle in modern menswear; this isn’t a bad thing. Both outerwear masters like Moncler, and more well-rounded menswear firms like Zegna have long ago mastered the puffer jacket, offering examples ranging from bold statement-makers, to understated daily-wear pieces each yielding the same result of keeping you warm as the temperature plummets. A new season is upon us, making this the perfect opportunity to showcase five of our favorite releases of 2017.