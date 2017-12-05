Style Experts Sid and Ann Mashburn Share Top Gifting Picks of the Season

Sid and Ann Mashburn are one of those enviably stylish couples that—to borrow a phrase from social-media parlance—are #RelationshipGoals. He got his start as a designer for Ralph Lauren and J. Crew, while she worked as a fashion editor at Vogue and Glamour. The duo and their five daughters left New York City in 2007 and opened their first boutique in Atlanta. That was followed by locations in Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, andWashington, D.C. The eponymous stores (Sid Mashburn carries menswear, Ann Mashburn is dedicated to the ladies) are beloved for their decidedly warm, unstuffy approach to fashion. The Mashburns’ edit is focused on classic wardrobe staples—covering everything from custom-tailored suiting to leisurewear—done with an industry veteran’s eye for quality and detail.

This month, the couple is returning to the Big Apple with a pop-up shop running from December 13 through 16. Located at Hayward House—a beautifully appointed townhouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side that serves as the flagship for Marin Hopper’s accessories collection (also called Hayward)—the Mashburns’ pop-up will stock a diverse mix of items for both men and women, making it a prime one-stop shop for holiday gifting. Whether it’s a leather card case for your nephew or a cashmere scarf for your sister-in-law, the range offers options that will appeal to most everyone on your list. Here, the Mashburns highlight six of their favorite pieces, perfect for everyone on your list.

