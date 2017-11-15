Suit Up: 5 Tuxedos to Invest in This Season

With the holidays fast approaching, it’s time to make sure your evening-wear wardrobe is up to snuff before the invitations to black-tie soirees and intimate evenings start to pour in. This year, ditch your tired black tuxedo for something a bit more visually interesting—and that does a much better job of showing off your personality. From small details like an almost imperceptible jacquard print or a contrasting navy-blue shawl collar to bolder embellishments, the following five tuxes are brimming with personal style and are sure to make a serious statement as you make your rounds through the holiday party circuit.