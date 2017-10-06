Sweater Weather: Five Hand-Knitted Styles to Charge Into Fall

Although pulling out your stash of thick sweaters does mean that winter’s chill is creeping in, there is no denying the pure pleasure that pulling on a cozy sweater can bring. This season, embrace that special kind of comfort by investing in a sweater that has been carefully hand-made by some of the world’s best knitwear artisans. The following five styles all feature quirky details that belay their status as one-of-a-kind, but are classic enough to ensure that they will remain in rotation for winters to come.