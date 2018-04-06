The 6 Best Eye-Popping Spring Accessories for the Daring Man

Spring has officially sprung, and whether you are watching the blossoms unfurl or withstanding April rain showers, you can embrace the season by ditching your muted winter apparel. In its place, opt for one of these six striking accessories that are sure to put a pep in your step. From Hublot’s limited edition Big Bang Unico Red Magic ceramic timepiece, to a pair of Christian Louboutin vibrant yellow sneakers, there is a color for every sartorial risk-taker.

To be clear, we aren’t saying you should combine these snappy pieces into one singular outfit. But individually, each of these adds a splash of color – both literal and metaphorical – to your everyday look. Go ahead, be bold. We dare you.