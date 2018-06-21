The Dog Days of Summer Call for these Dapper Yet Relaxed Wardrobe Essentials

The summer solstice is upon us! June 21 marks the longest day of the year – at long last, time for all the breezy wardrobe essentials that have been waiting to have their moment in the sun. We rounded up five ideal summer staples for the dapper gentlemen looking to debut his sense of style while maintaining an adventure ready look for the pool, ocean, and rooftop soirees.

From a glow-in-the-dark pair of sophisticated swim shorts to lightweight woven button-ups in classic colorways, these five items will pull you from the cool temps of spring into summer’s sultry glow in an instant. Read on for the must-have items to kick off the hottest season of the year.