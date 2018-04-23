The Ever-Stylish Sid Mashburn Shares His Top Picks for Spring

Since opening his first eponymous boutique in 2007, Sid Mashburn has become a go-to for guys in search of pieces that strike the elusive balance between understated and unexpected. Mashburn’s curatorial approach to style—less of a head-to-toe look and more about individual items that are infinitely wearable—means that rather than stocking an exhaustive variety, he carries a tightly edited selection of the very best items in every category alongside a modern-day Made-to-Measurement studio. As such, he’s hesitant to use the word “trend” (trends come and go, but Mashburn is more concerned with staying power). This philosophy means that for Mashburn, there’s no need to completely revamp your look each season; instead, you can inject some freshness into your sartorial routine by adding in a few key new pieces. Read on to discover his latest finds and the seven perennially stylish pieces he’s loving this spring.