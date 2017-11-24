The Velvet Revolution: Your Favorite ’70s Fabric Is Back with a Vengeance

As major fashion houses continue to cycle through past generations for design inspiration, it’s little surprise that velvet has been back in rotation for the better part of the last 5 years. First seeing its real big boom in the ’70s and ’80s, the game in velvet has been changing lately in that the supple material is no longer constrained to dinner jackets and other formalwear. As you’ll see from this list, the new velvet can be as dressed up or dressed down as your heart desires.