These 6 Cutting-Edge London Retailers Are Paving the Way for the Future of Fashion

Threatened by the ease and accessibility of e-commerce, brick-and-mortar stores have been forced to evolve. Instead of luring customers with fresh fashion alone, they’re drawing them in with immersive experiences and events—curated extras like gourmet coffee, bars, barbers, bicycle workshops, and sheer atmosphere. London has become an epicenter for this new wave of retail, and the following six stores are our favorites for finding far more than you bargained for.