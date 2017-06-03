These 9 Men’s Designers are Dashing, Elegant and Refined
VIEW SLIDESHOW
From ultra-luxurious eveningwear made from innovative materials, to show-stopping debut collections and daring re-imaginations of much-loved brands, these nine labels offer the crème-de-la-crème of menswear. Keep reading to discover the brands—from old favorites like Ralph Lauren and Tom Ford, to up-and-comers like Childs and Berluti—that every man should be stocking his closet with.
Photography: Christopher Ferguson
Fashion editor: Alex Badia
Photographed at the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown
Market editor: Luis Campuzano
Fashion assistant: Kayana Cordwell
Booking and production editor: Oona Wally
Grooming: Elsa at See Management
Model: Ben Hill at IMG