These Nine Party-Ready Looks to Get You Through Every Soiree This Holiday
In honor of the most festive season of the year, Robb Report headed to the Roosevelt Hotel in our evening best.
In honor of the most festive season of the year—when our calendars are full of intimate cocktail parties, black-tie galas, and awards ceremonies—Robb Report headed to Los Angeles’s famed Roosevelt Hotel in formal attire designed for a fabulous evening. From the new tuxedo to chic accessories that will elevate your party best to fashionable new levels, keep reading to discover nine looks that are insure to inspire your holiday dressing.
Men’s market editor: Luis Campuzano
Women’s market editor: Emily Mercer
Models: Josh Beech, Sydney Roper
Photographer’s assistant: Rion Fisher
Makeup: Melissa Murdick
Hair: Nathaniel Dezan
Photographed at the Hollywood Roosevelt