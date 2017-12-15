These Nine Party-Ready Looks to Get You Through Every Soiree This Holiday

In honor of the most festive season of the year, Robb Report headed to the Roosevelt Hotel in our evening best.

By on December 15, 2017
Awards Season Fashion

In honor of the most festive season of the year—when our calendars are full of intimate cocktail parties, black-tie galas, and awards ceremonies—Robb Report headed to Los Angeles’s famed Roosevelt Hotel in formal attire designed for a fabulous evening. From the new tuxedo to chic accessories that will elevate your party best to fashionable new levels, keep reading to discover nine looks that are insure to inspire your holiday dressing.

 

Men’s market editor: Luis Campuzano

Women’s market editor: Emily Mercer

Models: Josh Beech, Sydney Roper

Photographer’s assistant: Rion Fisher

Makeup: Melissa Murdick  

Hair: Nathaniel Dezan

Photographed at the Hollywood Roosevelt

