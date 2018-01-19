These 6 Luxe Leather Accessories Might Make You Happier Than a Wardrobe Refresh

When it comes to investing in your wardrobe, it’s easy to think big, sometimes bringing in a fresh selection of essentials like coats, boots, and weekender bags year after year. But it’s often the smaller items we use day in and day out that tend to remain unnoticed. Simply upgrading them can have a much more significant impact on your daily satisfaction, and—let’s face it—chances are it’s more than time to update your battered dopp kit or bursting-at-the seams wallet. From a sharp portfolio to a bold cardholder, treat yourself (and your wardrobe) to one of these six sumptuous swaps to your go-to small leather goods.