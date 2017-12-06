Weather Winter’s Most Frigid Days in These 5 Chic Shearling Coats

Though the appeal of a sleek wool coat’s flattering cut and wear-anywhere versatility is clear, when the temperature starts to really drop, it’s only natural to want to reach for something cozier. Last year, the shearling aviator jacket was the super-warm style of choice. This year, the ultra-warm fabric is back—except this time around, the shaggy material has taken on a more refined look. Brands like Hermès and Brunello Cucinelli are whipping up shearling coats that will look fabulous no matter where you are—whether you’re on the grounds of your country estate or tromping around the city. Keep reading to discover the five shearling jackets/coats that will keep you warm and snuggly without sacrificing an ounce of style.