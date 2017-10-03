What Goes into Your Favorite Loro Piana Jacket’s Gob-Smacking Price Tag

Why does a Loro Piana pure vicuña jacket cost more than $15,000? Or why can one made from the world’s finest 12-micron merino wool (such as the example shown on the opposite page, from the Gift of Kings collection) command nearly $24,000? A deeper look into the luxury house’s painstaking process—beginning with vicuña in the Peruvian Andes, sheep in the Australian Outback, or even goats in the Mongolian hinterlands, and ending at a traditional but high-tech factory in Italy’s Piedmont region—reveals why Loro Piana’s designs are such precious commodities.