What Goes into Your Favorite Loro Piana Jacket’s Gob-Smacking Price Tag

In making the world’s finest textiles, the brand relies on a process anchored in tradition, nurturing, and nature.

By on October 3, 2017
Why does a Loro Piana pure vicuña jacket cost more than $15,000? Or why can one made from the world’s finest 12-micron merino wool (such as the example shown on the opposite page, from the Gift of Kings collection) command nearly $24,000? A deeper look into the luxury house’s painstaking process—beginning with vicuña in the Peruvian Andes, sheep in the Australian Outback, or even goats in the Mongolian hinterlands, and ending at a traditional but high-tech factory in Italy’s Piedmont region—reveals why Loro Piana’s designs are such precious commodities.

