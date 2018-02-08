What to Wear on Your Next Romantic Evening Out
From a sexy velvet blazer to an irresistible fragrance, these five date-night essentials will have you feeling the love.
With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, chances are you have a romantic evening on your calendar. If you do have one planned with your beau this year, take things to the sartorial next level by swapping out tried-and-true evening essentials for pieces that are a little bit more fun. From a plush velvet blazer to patent leather smoking slippers, these five pieces are sure to have you feeling the love this February.