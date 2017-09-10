Your Favorite Hard-to-Come-By Brand is Now Easier to Shop than Ever

Although online menswear meccas like Mr Porter and Matches Fashion have made tracking down the season’s designer must-haves easier than ever, some of the best under-the-radar brands have remained notoriously hard to shop for online. One of these hard-to-come-by designers is the much-loved Italian group Slowear, whose brands make some of the best trousers, tailored jackets, and casual button-downs on the market.

Previously only available to those lucky enough to be close to one of the house’s boutiques, this season’s pieces from Slowear’s cult-favorite lineup of brands will be available online for the first time. The completely revamped Slowear.com debuted late last month, gradually rolling out fall collections from the trouser and jacket experts at Incotex and Montedoro. Classic styles, like Incotex’s rich latte colored doeskin cotton trousers ($400) and Montedoro’s wool-and-cashmere plaid travel jacket ($1,100), define Slowear’s approach to menswear—which, as the name suggests, focuses on finely crafted basics that will remain in high-rotation from season to season and year to year.

Although expertly crafted wardrobe staples form the core of Slowear’s appeal, the group does dabble in trends—blending their decidedly refined aesthetic with the laid-back attitude of modern menswear. The result includes buttery-soft suede sneakers from Officina Slowear ($490) that are designed to take you from work to the weekend, pairing as easily with worn-in denim as they do with sharply tailored suits. Incotex’s classic trousers have also been rendered in slim-fitting corduroy—one of the season’s biggest trends—and in colors ranging from classic navy to bold rust red ($345).